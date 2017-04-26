Kennoway will hold their own

Kyle Wilson insists Kennoway Star Hearts are more than capable of holding their own in the Super League.

The Treaton Park club, who have been in the junior ranks for just four seasons, were promoted on Saturday when Forfar West End slipped up at Bathgate

Their defeat means Kennoway, who sit top of the East Premier League having played all their games, will definitely finish in the top two.

The title champagne is being kept on ice until Sauchie, who sit ten points behind but have eight games in hand, complete their campaign.

Striker Wilson says the Super League is a challenge the club is relishing.

He said: “It’s going to be difficult but, on our day, we know we have a team capable of beating anyone on the Super League.

“The club just keeps on going from strength to strength and there’s a real buzz at the moment.

“The gaffer added a bit of experience to the side and we started the season really well.

“Craig Johnstone came in and we had Kevin Byers at the club.

“‘Stoney’ got injured at the start of the season but just having him around and seeing the standards he sets was great for us.

“He has the experience of playing at a higher level and he helped us big time with our corners and free-kicks.

“We all enjoy a joke but, when it comes to our training, everything is done to a really high standard.”

The Forfar game would make for a nervy 90 minutes, but it was a match Wilson and some of his team mates wanted to see first hand, feeding back updates into the side’s online group chat.

Forfar’s 2-1 defeat gifted Alex Davidson’s side promotion and capped off what has been a great year for the 21-year-old striker who is looking up again after leaving East Fife a few seasons ago.

After departing Bayview Wilson got a trade behind him and completed a plumbing apprenticeship.

Now he has that, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the senior ranks one day.

“When I was in the 20s at East Fife I was playing in left midfield and left back,” he said.

“Gary Naysmith played me a lot at left back but I’ve always thought I was stronger going forward.

“I’m gutted I never really got the opportunity to show that at East Fife but the way I’m going just now I can maybe get a move back to that level.

“I scored 29 goals this season, I know it’ll be a lot tougher in the Super League, but if I keep scoring and a team came in for me then you have to look at it.”