KHS footballers prepare for national final

Kirkcaldy High School has reached a national football final for the first time in 36 years.

The school team will contest the U13 Scottish Schools Football Association Shield final against Lourdes Secondary School from Glasgow tomorrow (Wednesday) at Ochilview, home of Stenhousemuir FC, kick-off 7.30 p.m.

The KHS youngsters made the final after defeating Portobello High School 2-1 in the semi-final, as goals from Jordan Tosh and Charlie Ramsay saw the school through to a national final for the first time since 1981.

“It’s a brilliant achievement and I am so proud of all the boys,” said rector Derek Allan. “Also, many thanks to Mr English and Mr I’Anson for their excellent coaching and leadership.”