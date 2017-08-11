King delighted with Tayport reaction following ‘Burgh defeat

Have your say

It’s been nothing if not an eventful start to the new East Premier League season for Tayport.

Charlie King’s men began their new campaign with a trip to face title favourites Musselburgh Athletic where they took a 2-0 lead before being beaten 6-2.

On Wednesday it was ‘Port’s turn to dish out a 6-2 hammering, turning over Glenrothes at the Canniepairt.

And King is determined to keep that momentum going when his side hosts newly promoted Dunbar at the weekend.

“Dunbar are a team I know well, I know their manager and my brother is at the club too,” said the boss.

“They started the season with a 3-3 draw against Glenrothes before losing six like us to Musselburgh.

“It’s going to be a difficult game because they’ll be wanting to put the Musselburgh result right in the same way we did.

“But we should have a couple of boys back for the game and I’m confident we have enough to get the win.”

Looking back to the side’s start to the season, King can certainly take plenty of positives.

“We knew Glenrothes would be a tough game for us after Musselburgh,” said the manager.

“Stuart Walton was sent off as well so we had that to contend with.

“But we asked the players for a reaction after Saturday and certainly got it.”