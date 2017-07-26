King set to reign over Tayport

It’s been all change at the Canniepairt with John Ovenstone leaving the manager’s position but being quickly replaced.

Ovenstone followed the club’s goalkeeping coach Jim Moffat to join Billy Brown’s management set up at Cowdenbeath.

But Tayport were swift to appoint a successor, with Brechin City legend Charlie King brought in to replace him.

Club chairman Dave Baikie said: “Charlie’s a good fit for Tayport.

“With his background in the game he’ll have the respect of the senior players in the squad and having coached at youth level, he’ll also get the best out of our youngsters. He’s had a taste of the management side of the game at Brechin Vics and Broughty.”