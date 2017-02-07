Kingdom Athletic 2-4 AM Soccer Club

AM Soccer made a short trip to Glenrothes to face a Kingdom Athletic team that had taken three league points away from Cupar only two weeks ago.

Sean Grant demonstrated some early intent with a couple of good runs beyond the full back but nothing came of either cross as Kingdom defended well.

AM could have led when G Reilly wriggled clear on the flank but his low cross was slightly behind Houston, who could not recover.

Kingdom would take the lead when a needless foul presented a crossing opportunity 25 yards out on the angle.

To make matters worse, the front post cross was well nodded home but under little pressure from a static AM back line.

AM did respond in the ideal fashion however, a neat move allowing Lawson to drive into the box, where he was scythed down with a penalty kick awarded.

Lawson sent the keeper the wrong way.

Aedan Brown shot over the bar before a great cross found the forehead of Sean Grant who headed over.

The goal finally came when Sharp gathered an overhit cross and turned his man before crossing for Lawson to head home.

This lifted the team and a third arrived when another cross dropped six yards out and Lawson stabbed home for his hat trick.

Aedan Brown would add number four with a trademark bullet from 25 yards but Kingdom to their credit would fight on with couple of counter attacks finally leading to the award of a penalty kick.

There was no real danger as the attacker turned away from goal but Watt fouled in his determination to win possession and the kick was superbly side footed into the top corner.

AM Soccer Club - Pratt, Wilson, Macaulay, Watt, Sharp, R Grant, Brown, G Reilly, Lawson, Houston, S Grant

Subs - Davidson, Curnyn, Porteus, Johnstone.