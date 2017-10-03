Kinnoull 8-1 Newburgh

Newburgh had a weekend to forget with a resounding defeat to Kinnoull in the MacBookie.com North League.

With Newburgh facing the sun in the first half it took the home side a mere 60 seconds to open the scoring from their first attack with Smith carving a swathe through the Newburgh midfield and defence to lay the ball of to Ragan who smashed the ball into the net.

A second goal was added from a corner after 12 minutes Gray was given time to side foot the ball past Warrender in the Newburgh goal.

A hooked cross come shot beat Warrender for the third goal after 35 minutes.

Newburgh gained themselves a foot hold in the game when F Wilson netted after some really good work on the left-hand side, but as has been the case often this season a defensive lapse two minutes later restored Kinnoull’s three goal advantage prior to the break with Gray netting his second.

Newburgh held themselves together until the hour mark when a corner was met by Whyte who headed the ball down at Wilson.

As was Newburgh’s luck on the day the deflection took the ball beyond Warrender’s reach to give Kinnoull a 5-1 advantage.

Three further goals were scored with David Gray completing his hat trick.

Manager Alan Fortune said: “Not one player performed anywhere near their capabilities today, we were caught out with the early goal and never got ourselves into the game at any point.

“We must move on to this weekend’s cup tie against Harthill and I will be looking for a reaction from each and every one of the players in this game”.

Newburgh welcome Harthill Royal to East Shore Park this Saturday in the second round of the Fife & Lothians cup.

Kick off is at 2.30pm.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie (Saunders 45) Peletier, F Wilson, Cassells, Anderson, O’Brien (Brocklebank 78), J Wilson, Goodwillie, Lumsden (Cook 72), Christie.