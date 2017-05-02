Kirckaldy Ams 3-5 AM Soccer

AM made the journey to Denfield Park to contest the semi final of the Premier Division Cup.

AM controlled the early possession but were not able to conjure up a clear sight of goal until 10 minutes when Brough stole in behind his man but shot wide.

Kirkcaldy would spark the game and themselves into life when they scored with their first meaningful attack.

A neat exchange on the right wing led to the ball being slipped inside to Arbuckle, who worked some space and fired past Pratt.

AM Soccer came up with the perfect response to this setback, as they won a corner kick from the restart.

The initial delivery was cleared as far as Sharp, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner for 1-1.

Five minutes later, a deep cross in search of Brough was flicked behind by the covering full backs hand and the referee pointed to the spot. Lawson made no mistake.

The visitors extended that lead when Lawson rounded the goalkeeper and finish.

Kirkcaldy reduced the deficit on the hour mark when O’Reilly peeled off his man to head home a corner.

Again, AM Soccer came up with the ideal response as a simple through ball released Lawson and as he prepared to shoot, the recovering defender bundled him over for another penalty kick.

Lawson dusted himself down and beat the keeper for his hat trick.

The introduction of Davidson breathed new life into AM and he had a shot blocked before releasing Lawson to cross for Brough, whose header across goal allowed Sean Grant to net

Kirkcaldy were awarded a penalty when Watt was overly aggressive whilst heading clear which they netted.

The final whistle soon followed and AM Soccer were into their second final of the season where they will face Auchtermuchty Bellevue on May 12 Star.

James Neville Painter & Decorators MOM – Richie Lawson.