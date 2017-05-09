Kirkcaldy Ams 0-4 AM Soccer

AM Soccer travelled to Kirkcaldy for the second Saturday in a row and to the same pitch they had recorded an excellent semi-final win on in the first encounter.

Sandwiched between the two games with Kirkcaldy Amateurs was an excellent 3-0 home win versus Denbeath in the league, so AM travelled full of confidence.

An excellent chance presented itself when Sharp flicked on a long throw and Houston stretched but couldn’t convert at the back post.

Quick feet created a yard for Houston, who drove straight at the goalkeeper before AM did take the lead.

Brown gambled with a run from midfield and turned an ordinary ball into a good one before sliding the ball low beyond the goalkeeper.

The hosts worked a couple of good moves that resulted in crosses into the box but AM were switched on and dealt with everything that came their way.

It was clear that AM were working very hard to negate their hosts and this endeavour was causing more and more problems for Kirkcaldy.

Early in the second half Sharp had a header cleared off the line, Watt headed over and at the third attempt, Lawson bulleted a header past the goalkeeper after a superb corner delivery.

AM were enjoying the game and the surface was allowing them to grind their opponents down with slick passing moves.

The excellent Macaulay was raiding forward when possible and he added a third goal with a solo run and clever finish that put the result beyond doubt.

At this stage AM were able to makes changes with cup finals ahead but another star performer was keen to leave his mark on this match and Callum Houston chased down an overhit pass before preying on indecision between defender and goalkeeper to steal the ball and round the GK to tuck home a fourth goal.

The side plays the Premier Division Cup Final on Friday, May 12.