Kirkcaldy High do themselves proud despite final defeat

Last Wednesday evening, the Kirkcaldy High School football team competed well in the Scottish Shield U13 final played at Stenhousemuir FC.

Unfortunately, after losing early goals they could not overcome a strong and skilful Lourdes Secondary from Glasgow, who were 3-0 winners.

03-05-2017. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview. Kirkcaldy High School (yellow) v Lourdes Secondary School (blue). U13 Scottish Schools Football Association Shield final. Lourdes Secondary School won. Kirkcaldy High School.

After a decent start from KHS, Lourdes gradually gained control and from a corner on their left, took the lead when the Kirkcaldy defenders failed to clear.

As nerves started to show with some of the KHS players, Lourdes seized the opportunity to double their advantage from close range after 15 minutes.

With Kirkcaldy sitting deeper and deeper, it was no real surprise when a dipping shot from the corner of the box found the net to give Lourdes a commanding 3-0 lead.

Jordan Tosh almost gave the KHS lads a lifeline when he raced through on goal and unleashed a shot which crashed off the bar.

Kirkcaldy made a change in formation by going to a 3-5- 2 to try to get back into the game. The boys made a game of it in the second half and probably had the better of the chances but failed to breach an excellent Lourdes defence and the game finished 3-0.

Lourdes Secondary were worthy winners but the Kirkcaldy High team should be proud of what they have achieved in taking the school to its first national final for 36 years.

Rector Derek Allan said: “Well done to them. I am immensely proud of the KHS boys, they are a credit to the school.

“Over 300 schools entered and to make the final is a massive achievement.

“I must also congratulate coaches Mr English and Mr I’Anson and thank our shirt sponsors Glen Fisheries.”