Kirkcaldy Rovers 4-6 St Andrews Ams

The hat trick by Saints’ new signing Roland Harrow handed the side their first three points of the new season.

Rovers took the lead when Sullivan made a fine blocking save from Johnston only for the ball to break out wide to Reid who floated a fine goal over the ‘keeper.

Saints then passed up two goal scoring opportunities through Darryl Rennie and Burnett from close range.

In 23 minutes Saints’ pressure proved fruitful when a good run from Darryl Rennie on the right made space to cross low across goal for Harrow to prod the ball over the line.

With half time approaching Saints finally got their act together with two goals in two minutes.

Firstly Saints skipper Morton headed in a Dean Rennie corner at the back post before Harrow scored the goal of the match with a brilliant overhead kick.

The local side were given a rude awakening when the home side dragged themselves back into contention as they pulled back two goals from Gibson with Saints defence awol on both occasions.

As the match scoreline was wrestled to and fro, Saints restored the lead through Darryl Rennie only to be pegged back once more by a goal from Johnston.

In the closing stages Harrow posted his hat trick with a composed finish from R Anderson’s low cross.

In a nail biting grandstand finish substitute Wayne Rennie made sure of the points in 90 minutes after great build up play from fellow substitute Mackie.

The Rule man of the match - Roland Harrow.

Saints - Sullivan, Burnett, Hutchison, Morton, Grogan (R Anderson), Croll(Mackie), S Anderson, De Rennie (Wayne Rennie), Beech, Da Rennie, Harrow(Gorgon).

Tomorrow (Saturday) Saints entertain Markinch in a league match at Cockshaugh Park.

Kick off 2pm.