Kirkcaldy YM - 3-1 Fife Thistle

Thistle were on their travels when they faced a Kirkcaldy YM side boasting a 100 per cent start to the season.

The match was only two minutes old when the hosts took the lead when a ball in from Hutchison failed to be dealt with by Gough or Stewart and Rogerson rifled the ball home.

It began to look as though it could be a long day for Thistle after Kirkcaldy doubled their advantage when a Thistle attack broke down and through a quick counter Lawson fired home after neat play from Gary and Jordan Hutchison.

Despite the early setback Thistle rallied well led by the tenacity of Kirby and Ireland saw a rasping effort sail just over.

The second half started with Thistle on top as the Balmullo side sought the goal that could bring them back into the game and Jones should have done better when he got on the end of a Kirby corner but headed wide of target.

Just after the hour mark Henderson, making his first start of the season, almost gifted Kirkcaldy a third goal when he spilled a harmless looking shot from Hutchison but he made amends with a great stop to block the follow up shot.

Just 19 minutes from time and any hopes of a comeback were ended when Jones was woefully short with a pass back which Hutchison ran onto before slipping the ball under Henderson.

All credit to Thistle as they continued undeterred and were given a little bit of reward when Gough fired home.

Commercial Arms man of the match – Lee Kirby.

Thistle – Henderson, Ovenstone (Mt. Jazbutis 70), Gough, Stewart, McShane (Snedker 64), Ireland, Kirby (Capt.), Palacios (Ms. Jazbutis 61), Cameron, Jones, Archibald (S Thaw 51)

Sub not used – C Murray.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle travel to face Kinross in the Glendale Plastics Championship with a 2pm kick off.