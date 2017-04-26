Kirrie Thistle 1-3 Tayport

On-form Tayport won through to the final of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup for the second time in three seasons when they defeated hosts Kirrie at Westview Park.

The opening goal came on the quarter hour mark, when Alan Tulleth collected a diagonal ball into the box and played it neatly inside to Jamie Mackie whose deflected finish found the net.

Former ‘Port strikers, Darren Scott and Bryan Duell, both went close for Kirriemuir before the break while Craig Sturrock came close to doubling Tayport’s lead when he latched onto a loose ball and thundered a right-footed shot against the crossbar.

Early in the second half, the Canniepairt men did make it 2-0, thanks to Alan Tulleth.

The talented forward won a free kick 25 yards out and then rifled a beauty of a set-piece beyond home ‘keeper Diamond.

That, however, almost cost the visitors dear, as there was a controversial re-start to the game with Kirrie kicking off while several ‘Port players were still celebrating on the touch-line.

Fortunately, Gavin Sorley got back to gather the ball safely when Kirrie attempted to score with a long-ranger.

Two minutes later, irked by that incident, Tayport broke away to add to their tally with Tulleth racing clear and clipping a fine finish over the ‘keeper.

Thistle pulled one back on 53 minutes, though.

Following a scramble in the box, Jamie Mackie was penalised for a hand-ball.

The midfielder was red-carded and Kirrie were awarded a penalty, which Bryan Duell converted.

John Ovenstone’s side steadied the ship and there would be no further scoring, as the 10 men successfully managed the remainder of the game and set up a final against Broughty Athletic.

Tayport - Sorley, Walton, Sturrock, G. Anderson, Ogg, Alvarez, Christie (Conway), Mackie, Tulleth, Reid, Paterson.