Late goal earns Bluebell victory in frantic derby

Dundonald Bluebell 2 Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1

Last night saw the Bluebelll host the Haws in the local derby.

The game burst into life in the fifth minute when Bell’s Barry Sibanda was blatantly brought down in the box by Lee.

Moffat took the penalty and scored with the first attempt but this was disallowed as players had encroached the box with Stuart Hall saving the retake.

Just three minutes later Dundonald took the lead with a John Martin strike.

Sibanda challenged Hall to a cross ball which broke to Martin on the edge of the box and he slammed it home from 18 yards.

Hill of Beath manager Kevin Fotheringham was then sent off from the sidelines for expressing his opinion forcibly to the referee.

Bluebell continued to have most of the possession but were struggling to create chances in the game which had developed into a frantic derby contest.

The second half started with Hill of Beath showing a lot more positivity to their play which eventually paid off with a Callum Adamson cross tucked away by captain Rikki Dair on 62 minutes.

This was followed by a sustained period of Haws pressure until Dundonald broke through Lewis McKenzie in the 75th minute and Rory Harrower made a challange which resulted in a second yellow card putting the Haws down to ten men.

Less than five minutes later Dundonald broke again through substitute Gregg Meikle who shrugged off Russell Grierson only to be taken out by Darrin Wright, who received a straight red card whilst Russell got a yellow.

Nine man Haws tried to hang on under severe Bluebell pressure until the 92nd minute when a ball into the box from Meikle was misjudged by Hall in the Haws goal and eventually forced in by Sibanda.

A further two minutes and the ref blew his whistle to leave the Haws pointless and the bluebell jubilant.

Bluebell: Lennox, Gray, Drummond, Forbes, Wilson, Moffat, Martin, Smith, Lawrie, Sibanda, McKenzie.

Subs: Durie, Meikle, Walton, Patrick and Mushet