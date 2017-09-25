Lochee Utd 4-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

KSH were looking to try and take something from one of the pacesetters, Lochee Utd.

It was a controlled start to the game with Craig looking to get behind his marker with a few lung bursting runs.

As in previous week`s though just when it looks like KSH have settled and enjoying their best spell of the game a split second decision costs them. A ball played into the right channel saw a cross delivered to the back post where Birse forced the ball home from four yards.

Lawson was on hand to slot home number two soon after.

Player/manager Craig Johnstone was dictating the play in the midfield and he saw a rasping shot from twenty five yards tipped over by the Lochee `keeper.

The worst possible start to the second half for the away side happened when a free kick by Cameron from twenty yards was dispatched behind Paterson.

Slowly but surely Kennoway started to pose attacking threats to the Lochee back line.

The introduction of Shaw for Kennoway provided fresh legs and almost straight away the winger made an impact, winning a penalty for his side.

Gay was the man in form and full of confidence as he collected the ball before thundering his effort high past Fotheringham.

A nervy home side were relieved to see a 30 yard piledriver from Craig deflected over with the ball looking destined for the top corner.

With four minutes injury time played and almost every KSH player apart from Partridge and Paterson in the Lochee half, the home side finally killed the game off on the break.

A long ball was chased down only for Partridge to make a fine block,the ball fell kindly to Ritchie who executed a deft chip into the goal.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Doig, Partridge, McGowan, Muir, Rolland, Johnstone, Craig, M.Gay, Band.

Subs - Shaw, Collins, Newlands, Binnington.

Next game is at home against Linlithgow Rose this Saturday at 2.30pm.