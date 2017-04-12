Methilhill 3-3 AM Soccer

AM Soccer advanced from their Tom McIntyre Cup group after taking four points from two games.

At the weekend the side drew with Methilhill before convincingly seeing off Auchtermuchty Bellvue on Tuesday night 6-2.

A hat-trick from Lawson plus goals from Lambert, Watt and Houston sealed the win which helped the club through.

At the weekend the first team visited Herd Park.

The home side found themselves in front after 20 minutes before AM Soccer equalised straight away when a square pass from Davidson found the feet of Brown who rocketed a 25 yard strike in to the top corner.

AM Soccer then added another after Watt held his own in the box and flicked the ball on for Brough to arrive at the back post and head home.

Momentum continued to grow with the leaders keeping the ball well, only for a sloppy pass to be intercepted close to goal forcing Pratt in to terrific reaction save to keep his team in it right before the end of the half

Two minutes in to the second half, the home side managed to get themselves back in to the game.

A long ball from the defence wasn’t dealt with which resulted in the Methilhill striker racing through on goal and slotting the ball underneath Pratt.

AM Soccer continued to battle and work hard, which later prevailed with Lawson providing the spark to again take his team in to the lead after beating his man and finishing well from a tight angle.

All was going well and looking like going to plan for AM until Simmers clumsily fouled his opponent in the box fora penalty, which was finished well.

With the final minutes remaining the away side went for the win and had the better of the chances between the two teams.

Watt forced an outstanding low save from the home keeper in the closing stages with a spectacular overhead kick.