New Saint Jason will give us crucial experience

St Andrews United boss Craig Morrison has plundered his previous club, Dundonald Bluebell, again to add experienced defender Jason Quinn.

Morrison brought four players to Barnetts Park from the Moorside club shortly after taking over in a swap deal involving United’s Barry Sibanda and Craig Wedderburn.

With United boasting a young squad, Morrison reckons the adding of an older head will be crucial.

“We have a lot of young, but really talented, players here at St Andrews,” said the manager.

“Jason is a player I know well from Dundonald who had been taking a break from football because of other commitments.

“But he became available again and I’m really glad to add his experience to the squad.

“Jason is a typical defender in that he has a lot of power and pace.

“Not many people will get round him.”

Quinn is unavailable for this weekend’s trip to Dalkeith Thistle which will be the Saints’ first game since before the festive break.

Morrison has been keeping his side ticking over in training, but admits he’s keen to get things going on the pitch again.

“We’ve had a few really good training sessions but you can’t beat match practice,” said the manager.

“I have experience of Dalkeith and they are a decent team - but we have our own game plan.”