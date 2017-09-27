Newburgh 0-4 Dundee Violet

Newburgh faced league leaders Dundee Violet at East Shore Park on Saturday.

The Pansies had three of Newburgh’s squad from last season in their starting line-up, Cammy Black, Steven Harris and Gavin Thomson all having made the switch in the close season.

Stewart Fowler returned to the starting line-up which was otherwise unchanged from the previous weekends win at Forfar Albion.

Newburgh grew into the game with both Anderson and Josh Wilson making inroads going forward with Fowler and Foy holding the ball up well.

The second half started badly for Newburgh when a through ball from midfield found Thomson free in the box with only two minutes gone.

Thomson had enough time to pick his shot and curl the ball around Warrender into the Newburgh goal to open the scoring.

The ‘Burgh were still rocking from this early blow when the visitors doubled their lead on 51 minutes.

The Violet played the ball down their left and an accurate cross field ball found Bachelor free to pick his spot and slide the ball under the ‘Burgh keeper.

Fortune rang that changes putting Saunders and Goodwillie on for Lumsden and Foy to try and shake up the game.

Newburgh began to put together some decent passages of play with the visitors sitting back into their own half protecting their lead.

A quick break away on the 69th minute by Violet from a Newburgh corner led to their third goal with crisp movement and passing presenting Harris with a chance inside the box.

The ex ‘Burgh striker took a great first touch and smashed the ball into the net.

Newburgh introduced Brocklebank for Christie in the 80th minute they attempted to increase the pace of the game.

Unfortunately it was the visitors once again who found the net with two minutes left to complete the scoring.