Newburgh 1-2 Arbroath Vics

Newburgh did not get the season off to the start that they had hoped for at East Shore Park on Saturday with a one goal loss to Arbroath Vics.

The Newburgh team should take heart from their performance, particularly in the first half when they really should have taken something from all the pressure that they put the Vics under.

The game was separated at half time by a sublime free kick from ex- ‘Burgh player Paul Farquharson who managed to turn a curling strike over the wall and into the top corner of the ‘Burgh goal just out of the reach of Warrender.

Newburgh had previously hit the bar with a Fortune effort from 25 yards and had a goalmouth scramble result in the ball nestling in the Vics keeper’s hands.

All of the first half good work and pressure was undone after 55 minutes when a defensive error allowed the Vics to extend their lead and have Newburgh chase the game for the remainder of the match.

This goal rocked the ‘Burgh side and they were under pressure for quite a considerable time in the middle of the half.

Some composed play at the back by Cassells and the youngster O’Brien help the Vics out.

A superb save by Warrender on the 66th minute ensured that Newburgh remained within touching distance.

The game turned on the 74th minute when a free kick from almost the same spot as Farquharson’s earlier strike was converted by Anderson to give the ‘Burgh heart to push on and take something form the game.

Newburgh held most of the possession in advanced areas but a combination of poor finishing and good defending allowed the Vics to take the three points home to Angus.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie, F Wilson, Fortune, O’Brien, Cassells, Anderson, Trialist, Fowler, J Wilson, Saunders.

Subs - Brocklebank, Trialist, Trialist.