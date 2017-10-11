Newburgh 1-8 Harthill

Newburgh crashed out of the Fife & Lothians cup on Saturday with a poor second half performance costing them dearly.

Steve Fortune returned to the Newburgh midfield having been out for four weeks injured.

The opening exchanges in the game were fairly even with Newburgh’s high defensive line catching the Harthill front men out offside several times much to the consternation of the away bench.

Harthill held the majority of the possession but could not convert this into any advantage.

The breakthrough came in injury time in the first half when a header from a Harthill corner could not be held by Warrender in the ‘Burgh goal handing the visitors the advantage at half time.

The first half stubbornness of the home side did not come out of the dressing room with them in the second period when in the first eight minutes of the half they conceded three goals to take the game out of reach at 4-0.

Jack Saunders scored a consolation goal for Newburgh on the hour mark but the four goal advantage was restored five minutes later with poor defending again the cause of the loss of another goal.

The final 15 minutes of the game saw Harthill add another three goals to their tally to have them run out convincing winners.

Harsh words were dealt out in the dressing room with the home side taking a rollicking from the management team.

Manager Alan Fortune left his men in no doubt that the performance wasn’t up to standard and will be seeking a reaction when they take to the park.

Newburgh’s next fixture is away to Dundee North End on Saturday.

Kick off is 2.30pm.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie, F Wilson, Peletier, Cook, Christie, Fortune (Brocklebank 66), Connolly (O’Brien 72), Saunders, J Wilson, Foy (Lumsden 84).