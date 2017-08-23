Newburgh 2-3 East Craigie

Newburgh went into the game against East Craigie on a positive footing after last weekend’s good performance and result against Lochee Harp.

East Craigie came to Newburgh having taken maximum points from their opening two league fixtures.

Historically there has never been much to separate these tow team and the odd goal is normally decisive.

Darren Cassells did not make the team having picked up a thigh strain the previous weekend so the Alan Fortune moved Mark Perrie into the centre of defence and midweek signing Liam Mann took a place in the starting line up in the midfield.

Glenn Lumsden another midweek signing took a place on the bench.

Newburgh found themselves a goal down when a defensive lapse allowed McCartney to nip in behind the back line and slide the ball past Warrender.

Newburgh’s lack of concentration in defence caused them to go two goals behind as another defensive error allowed McCartney in behind again.

Liam Mann made way for Glenn Lumsden after 55 minutes and this substitution paid off on the hour mark when Lumsden netted from a Brocklebank cross.

Newburgh pushed forward to try and seek an equaliser and were caught again by a ball through the defence that allowed McCartney to claim his hat trick.

Newburgh pushed forward with Wilson and Anderson driving the team on to try and get their team back into the game.

Saunders gave Newburgh hope with five minutes to go when he beat his man inside the box and turned a shot round the keeper whose fingertips just caught the ball but could not stop it ending up in the back of the net.

Time was the enemy now for Newburgh and as hard as they tried they could not create another chance that may have given them something from the match with the East Craigie running out the winners.