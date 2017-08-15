Newburgh 3-0 Lochee Harp

Newburgh recorded their first win of the season at home to Lochee Harp on Saturday at East Shore Park.

With Lochee Harp having opened their season the previous weekend with an emphatic 6-1 win over Coupar Angus this was going to be a tough test for the new look Newburgh side.

It was a great move through the middle that opened the scoring.

After 10 minutes Newburgh’s Anderson picked up the ball midway into the Harp half and slotted an inch perfect pass to Fowler who had turned the defence.

Fowler closed in on the Harp keeper and slid the ball past him into the net.

The game changed on the 36th minute when Connelly of Harp was given a second yellow card for dissent.

Newburgh were awarded a penalty after a scuffle in the penalty area left Fowler on the ground.

The referee pointed instantly to the spot.

Anderson took the penalty but did not pick his spot well enough allowing the Harp keeper to save well at his right.

Poor discipline was to cost Harp any chance of getting back into the game when on 56 when Allan kicked out at Perrie after a tackle right in front of the referee.

The official had no option other than to flash a red card at the Harp man.

Newburgh exploited the extra men and added to their lead on the hour when a great break involving F Wilson and Fortune on the left allowed F Wilson to cross the ball into the path of Anderson who made no mistake beating the keeper.

Newburgh continued to press and were rewarded with the third goal with five minutes of the game remaining.

Lumsden who had replaced Fowler 10 minutes earlier broke clear of the Harp defence and rounded the keeper and at a very tight angle smashed his shot off the post.

The Harp keeper was hit by the rebounding ball which ricocheted off his shin and into the empty net.

Newburgh - Warrender, Brocklebank, Cassells (Triallist 50), O’Brien, F Wilson, J Wilson, Fortune (Triallist 80), Saunders (Triallist 86), Anderson, Fowler, Perrie.