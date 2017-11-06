Newtongrange Star 6-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

Kennoway Star Hearts travelled to Newtongrange only two weeks after the teams last met.

The previous game ended in a 5-2 victory for KSH and the Fife team were looking to make it four wins in a row after a good run of form.

A selection headache for player manager Craig Johnstone saw a reshuffling of the team with the league’s top goalscorer Mathew Gay missing alongside a few others.

On the 16th minute the home side were awarded a penalty when Rolland upended O`Brien inside the box.

Scott stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

Four minutes later O`Brien got on the scoresheet himself.

A third goal arrived when a corner from the left was headed home by Bracks with the KSH defence looking at each other.

Any hopes of getting anything from the game were quickly diminished at the start of the second half when Muir received a second yellow card then a red card after a foul on the home `keeper.

On the 58th minute O`Brien was to grab another goal when he showed great composure scoring from ten yards out.

Despite being a man down KSH went on to grab a consolation goal after a cross into the penalty area saw Brewster win a header onto Band, the forward showed a deft touch with a finish from an acute angle.

O`Hara fired a low shot from the edge of the box to grab goal number five and kill the game off.

In injury time a second penalty was awarded when Partridge was adjudged to have fouled Richardson.

O`Hara this time took the responsibility and made no mistake as his team ran out winners gaining revenge from the fixture two week`s earlier.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Doig, Rolland, Brewster, Johnstone, Muir, McGowan, Band, Partridge, Collins.

Subs - Lindsay, Craig.

Next match is D J Laing East of Scotland Cup away to Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.