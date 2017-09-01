One step forward, two back

Charlie King admits a lack of quality killed off his side’s chances of inflicting a first defeat on the new season on Fauldhouse.

Tayport welcomed one of the division’s early pacesetters to the Canniepairt at the weekend in decent enough form themselves.

But King said the performance just wasn’t up to scratch as ‘Hoose left with all three points following a 4-1 win.

“It was a frustrating afternoon,” said the boss.

“All of the preparation was there, but we lacked quality all over the pitch.

“The goals we lost were down to silly mistakes and the players know that it wasn’t good enough.

“Fauldhouse didn’t have to work hard enough for their goals.

“It’s been a case of one step forward, two steps back.

“We have to bounce back from this and the players have shown in certain games that they have the character to do that.

“It’s just disappointing that we don’t have a competitive match for a fortnight.

“In terms of positives, I’d say that Jamie Gill did well on his debut and Conor Ireland caused problems for Fauldhouse when he came on.

“But we all need to do better as a team.”

Tayport won’t have a chance to put the defeat right this weekend with scheduled East of Scotland Cup scheduled opponents Linlithgow Rose playing in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

King added new signings Jamie Gall, Richard Roy and Conor Gray to his squad this week.