Ovenstone delighted with Tayport ‘leaders’

After being involved in cup action last weekend, Tayport return to McBookie.com East Premier League duty when they play host to Armadale Thistle on the Canniepairt.

Having drawn their last three matches, ‘Port will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturdayto give themselves some hope of forcing their way back into the division’s tight promotion race.

Kennoway Star Hearts, Forfar West End, Sauchie and Arniston have pulled away somewhat over the last month or so, so overhauling at least three of these teams would appear to be a big ask for the side.

Tayport will be favourites to defeat Armadale, but Thistle are in relegation trouble and will be fighting hard for every point.

A tough encounter is therefore in prospect on the Canniepairt.

Tayport gaffer John Ovenstone will be hoping his side can replicate last Saturday’s second half performance, when they bossed Super League Jeanfield Swifts for 45 minutes.

“I was frustrated by the first half display but delighted with the second” said Ovenstone.

“We shot ourselves in the foot early on and didn’t work hard enough in certain areas.

“In the second half we looked like a Super League team.”

It has become a recent trend that Tayport have risen to the challenge after falling behind.

While this is a source of great frustration for Ovenstone, he was pleased with the response of his team after the break.

“At half-time I asked if we had leaders and the players responded positively,” said the Canniepairt chief.

“Craig Sturrock won all of his headers after the break, Daniel Sanchez and Sergio Alvarez ran the midfield and Liam Ross put in a power of work.

“Dale Reid came up with a great finish for the equaliser and we could have nicked it at the end of the 90 minutes.”

Another plus for the manager is that he will have Gary Sutherland available for selection.

The striker re-signed for the club the week before last, but missed out against Swifts as he was cup-tied.

Sutherland should therefore resume his Tayport career against Armadale in a match which kicks off at 1.45pm.