Ovenstone says his Tayport side is ready for final challenge

Having finished their league campaign with a thumping win against Downfield, Tayport now head for Tannadice Park this Sunday.

The club is set to contest the final of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup, with Broughty Athletic providing the opposition.

The two teams go into the game on the back of contrasting no results. While ‘Port were scoring six without reply against the Spiders, Broughty were losing by six goals to nil at home to Bonnyrigg Rose.

The weekend results will give Tayport confidence, but the Fed’ will still be favourites to lift the silverware having finished in the top half of the Super League table after a creditable season.

Adding spice to the occasion is the fact that several former Tayport players are in the Broughty ranks, notably Ryan Suttie and Grant Lawson. Indeed, the talented Lawson was ‘Port captain and a goalscorer when the Canniepairt outfit lifted the trophy st the same venue, in 2015.

With Gary Sutherland cup-tied, Alan Tulleth is the only Tayport player who featured in that final against Dundee North End who is still at the club, so the match represents a chance for the remainder of the squad to win their first medals in Tayport colours.

‘Port go into Sunday’s GA Engineering Cup final at Tannadice with boss John Ovenstone saying his squad couldn’t be in better shape.

The odds are against ‘Port winning the trophy they last picked up just a couple of seasons ago due to their opponents playing in a divisoin higher.

Super League Broughty Athletic will face Ovenstone’s side at the home of Dundee United with all the signs pointing towards an exciting 90 minutes.

And as far as the Canniepairt boss is concerned, his side has nothing to fear from Broughty, having trounced Downfield 6-0 at the weekend.

Ovenstone said: “It’s a massive game for us.

“The players are very much looking forward to the match and they put their heart and soul into the Downfield game, as they are all keen to earn starting jerseys for Tannadice.

“We’re looking in good shape and I’ve been delighted by the application and effort that the boys have put in over the season and I hope that they are rewarded on Sunday.”

Ovenstone also hopes that he ‘Port support will turn out in numbers for the big match.

“The fans have given us good backing, home and away, and I’m sure that they’ll get right behind us again on Sunday.”

Kick-off at is for 2.30pm and will be settled on the day.