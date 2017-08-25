Pace setters Fauldhouse are there to be shot at

League leaders Fauldhouse arrive at the Canniepairt at the weekend with a massive target on their back.

That’s according to Tayport boss Charlie King who is planning a first league defeat for the East Premier League pace setters.

Jon Connolly’s Fauldhouse boast a perfect record so far, having won all five of their opening fixtures.

They’ve scored 20 goals in the process and conceded just five.

But all good things must come to an end, and King reckons that may well be this weekend.

He said: “They’re a team doing well at the moment and are scoring freely.

“But these are the kind of games you want as a player and a manager.

“Like Darren Smith (Tranent boss) last week, I’ve played with their manager so will be looking forward again to pitting my wits against him.

“They’re top of the league but are still there to be beaten.”

Tayport bounce back from last midweek’s 2-0 defeat to Kirriemuir when they saw off Tranent 3-0 at the weekend.

The game started pretty tightly, but once ‘Port managed to get into their stride there was no catching them.

King said the praise for that belonged to the players who are now presenting him with a few selection problems.

One of them is whether or not to drop himself from the starting XI.

“It was a brilliant win for us,” said the boss.

“Again we’d asked for a reaction from the players after getting beat and we got it.

“It was a tough game for us but we managed to weather a storm from them and went on to have a lot of the ball.

“They had a couple of chances themselves but not great chances.

“I don’t think Gavin Sorley really had too many saves to make and I was over the moon for him that he got the clean sheet.

“It had been a long time coming.

“Losing to Kirriemuir on the Wednesday was a blow for us because there wasn’t much in the game.

“But on Saturday we did well and scored some good goals.

“I need to have a think now about Saturday because I’ve been playing the past few games myself which isn’t ideal for me.

“But we’ve been playing well and I have the two Spaniards back fit and ready to play again.”

Tayport have been drawn at home to Cumbernauld United in the first round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, September 23.

Cumbernauld currently play in the West Region second tier, the Super League First Division.

The club have also announced that, due to travelling difficulties, Stuart Walton has been transferred to Super League side Dundonald Bluebell.