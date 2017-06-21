Pavillion kicks off a new chapter for Strollers

Glenrothes Strollers are hoping their new clubhouse can help boost involvement in sport across the area.

Following a full funding package being secured, the Strollers’ new base will soon officialy be opened at OverStenton Park.

The Glenrothes Strollers Community Football Club was awarded £300,000 as a one off investment towards their project from Fife Council’s 2014/15 budget.

sportscotland contributed £250,000 to the project while funding of £43,000 was also awarded from the Glenrothes area local community planning budget.

John Gheel, project manager, sportscotland said: “Glenrothes Strollers have built a club with inclusivity at its heart and that is why we were delighted to award £250,000 to this project to improve the facilities and provide an even better experience for everyone involved.”

The Glenrothes Strollers Community Football Club was formed in 1973 and since the has built a membership of over 500 people.

Brian Gibson, secretary of the club, said the June 25 official opening, which is open to the whole community and starts at 10am, would give those associated with the club, past and present, a chance to celebrate the development.

He said: “A leading figure from the world of sport will be opening the clubhouse and there will be something for all the family.

“The club would also like to reach out to any ex-players or officials to contact the club, to be included in this event and also assist us in displaying various Strollers memories and tell the story of the club’s history.

“Please contact us at secretary@gsfc.org.uk or drop in to the clubhouse café anytime.”

Philip Ritchie, director at Lomond Group, who were the main contractor added: “We believe that this new purpose built facility will allow the club to build on the previous 40 years of good work and this will not only continue but grow.

“We are very happy with the completed facility.”