Penalty save ensures share of points

Glens welcomed back Small and Pearson from long-term injuries but were still without some first-team regulars.

In the first minute, Small had to look smart to save from Walton. A minute later, with Paterson bearing in on goal, he had to dive at the player’s feet to save. On 10 minutes, Hamill cleared a shot off the line.

Ogg broke clear but wasted a great opportunity to open the scoring for Tayport and, on 25 minutes, Small made a excellent save from Walton.

Sorley made a fine save from a Glens’ trialist’s 20-yard free kick, and also from an attempt at similar range by Schiavone, as a lot of fouls were being committed by both sides.

A shot from Walton struck the post and ran along the goal line and struck the other post before being cleared.

A fine run and shot from Schiavone was cleared off the line, as was an attempt by a second Glens trialist.

After half time, the official was not happy with something said from the away dug out and showed Manzie a red card. A minute later, Tayport’s Ostrovskis was shown a second yellow card. Sorley then had to look lively to save at the feet of Schiavone.

Glens conceded a penalty on 83 minutes when Small and Reid clashed. The referee booked both players but Small redeemed himself by making an excellent save from the kick. Glens defended very well for the whole game and rode their luck at times but, again, against strong rivals with a depleted team, they were happy to come away with a draw.

With one game left, away to Whitburn, no date has been set yet.