Penicuik knock Glens out of cup

Glenrothes travelled to Midlothian to play high flying Superleague outfit Penicuik in this second round East of Scotland Cup tie.

Once again Glenrothes were shorthanded through injury but John Martin added two new signings Miller and McPhie to his starting lineup.

Glenrothes created the first chance of the game when a shot by Campbell was held by Coyle.

A minute later the home side won a controversial corner from which MCallum headed just over.

At the other end an effort from Schiavone flew over the bar.

On 13 minutes the home side took the lead when a cross from the left was prodded home by McCallum and a shot from Somerville was saved by Small.

Glenrothes had a shout for a penalty turned down when the referee deem John Martin’s tumble a slip despite the Penicuik defenders hand on his back.

Small had an excellent save with his feet from a Connelly strike.

Glenrothes were coming more into the tie when a chance fell to martin but he lost control of the ball, then a shot by Smith forced a save from Coyle.

Glenrothes equalised in the 35th minute when a fine move down the left ended up at the feet of player-manager Martin, who fired home.

As Penicuik fought to regain the lead an excellent tackle from Moffat saved a dangerous situation.

An effort from McCallum was pushed over the bar by Small and a few minutes before the break a shot from McCallum skimmed the top of the bar.

Glenrothes created the first chance of the second half when a cross from the lively Robinson was headed for a corner by Hume.

Glenrothes had another claim for a penalty denied when Schiavone was pulled down.

The away side conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area which was well defended and broke clear where Robinson shot past the post.

On 57 minutes the home side took the lead when McCallum tapped the ball home from close range.

Glenrothes tried to get themselves back into it when Russell’s effort slipped past the post.

Penicuik extended their lead to three a couple of minutes later; a player broke forward, looking offside, and the unlucky Moffat scored into his own net while trying a desperate clearance off the line.