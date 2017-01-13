Pick up your pace or we’ll keep dropping points

Following a frustrating draw last weekend, Tayport will be hoping to claim all three McBookie.com East Premier League points on Saturday.

The side will make the short trip across the Tay Bridge to Dundee and a clash with old rivals Downfield.

The two sides developed a strong rivalry in the 1990s, when Tayport usurped the Spiders as the top dogs in the old Tayside Region.

At the moment, the Spiders sit four points behind ‘Port, but do have two games in hand.

Tayport player-manager John Ovenstone will have been doing his homework on the way that match panned out, with a view to exploiting any weaknesses in the Downfield defence.

Ovenstone will also be addressing areas where there is room for improvement in his own team.

“I was frustrated by the draw against Bathgate,” said the boss.

“I thought we controlled the first half, without creating too much. Then, second half, we just didn’t raise the tempo until we went behind.

“We train at a high pace and can’t seem to carry that into a Saturday. I don’t think we’ve had a complete 90 minute performance all season. We need to be more assertive throughout the game.”