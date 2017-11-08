Pittenweem 0-2 AM Soccer

AM were on the road last weekend to face Pittenweem Rovers.

Overs are struggling at the wrong end of the table while the Cupar side has hopes of landing the league title come the end of the season.

The visitors started the game well, looking to improve on two quiet displays in previous weeks.

A couple of excellent deliveries from R Grant could not be converted but AM did take the lead when Macaulay whipped in a corner and Miller rose well to divert the ball into the net.

Lawson had the opportunity to double the lead soon after when he darted clean through and he managed to get a shot off before being hit late by the outrushing Bowman.

The referee had a decision to make and because the ball was headed goalwards, he let play go on and the ball was cleared from the goal line.

Just minutes later, a carbon copy chance came Lawson’s way and this time he buried a low shot to double AM’s lead.

Pittenweem were building some pressure in the lead up to half time and the most notable chance was a shot from Young which tested Gear in the AM goal.

The second half started with attacks at both ends and with both teams showing a determination to grab the important third goal of the match.

There was a big moment in the match on 60 minutes when Lawson was shown a straight red card.

What seemed like a strong shoulder challenge was adjudged to have been more and AM had 30 minutes to go with ten men.

For the remainder of the game AM Soccer were required to stay compact and defend until their moments on the counter attack arrived.

There were a couple of half chances for the visitors but Pittenweem used their man advantage to create a couple of good openings that forced Gear into two excellent saves before the full time whistle.

A team spokesman said it was a terrific result given the side went into the fixture understrength.

He said: “An excellent three points given the depleted squad and AM Soccer travel to face Kingdom Athletic this weekend.”

Forth Plasterers man of the match – Chris Miller.

The result sees AM Soccer keep pace with Bowhill Rovers at the top of the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association Premiership.