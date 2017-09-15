Players gave it their all so I couldn’t be hard on them

Charlie King admits he couldn’t be hard on his suffering players following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Blackburn.

With barely a couple of minutes remaining, ‘Port seemed to be cruising towards a 1-0 win and all three points.

But a dramatic late collapse saw the hosts manage to equalise and then go on to win the game in the dying seconds.

King admitted that he felt for his side.

He said: “Understandably the mood wasn’t great in the changing room after the game.

“We all just couldn’t understand how it had happened.

“If anything the players maybe should have shown a bit more experience towards the end and played short throw ins instead of putting it into the box.

“We had been excellent all game which is why I couldn’t have a go at the boys afterwards.

“There have been times when I have had a go, but I knew how well they’d played.”

This weekend Tayport welcome Haddington to the Canniepairt, with the visitors sitting six points above their hosts in third place.

“It’s important the players remember what happened at the weekend and use it on Saturday,” said King.

“I’ve had a couple of reports on them and they’re a good side so it’s a game I’m really looking forward to.

“We have to stick with the teams above us like Haddington and then look to go on a wee run ourselves when we pick up 12 or 15 points.”