‘Port kept ticking over ahead of return to league business

Between Christmas and New Year Tayport took part in a friendly festive tournament hosted by Super League leaders Kelty Hearts.

In the opening game ‘Port took on fellow East premier League side Kennoway Star Hearts and came back from 4-2 down to win 5-4.

Fraser Anderson and Grant Mowatt notched one goal apiece, while Alan Tulleth stole the show with a hat-trick.

That win set up a final clash against Kelty, who had seen off Thornton Hibs.

Such has been their form this season, many consider Kelty to be the best junior team in Scotland at the moment.

Tom Courts’ men are strolling to the Super League title and are one of the favourites to lift the Scottish Cup.

No surprise then that the hosts strolled to a 4-0 win against Tayport last Thursday evening.

Stuart Cargill opened the scoring just three minutes into the match, when he cut in from the right and beat Duncan Bruce with a low finish.

Shortly afterwards, Tayport had a penalty claim turned down then Hearts doubled their lead through Cargill’s penalty midway through the half.

Towards half-time, Duncan Bruce made a double save to deny Ritchie and Cargill, but, from the corner, the ball dropped to Steve Husband and he volleyed in number three.

After the break, Dale Reid blazed over his best chance of the game, before Kelty completed the scoring on 55 minutes, with Husband again the clinical finisher.

So, defeat for the Canniepairt outfit, but the tournament gave John Ovenstone’s men an opportunity to play two matches over the festive period and that should stand them in good stead for tomorrow’s return to competitive action.

Bathgate Thistle will be Saturday’s visitors to the Canniepairt on East Premier League duty.

Tayport sit three points ahead of Thistle in the table, but a win for the visitors would see them overhaul ‘Port on goal difference.

A home win, on the other hand, keeps Tayport in the promotion hunt, so a close encounter is on the cards.

Kick-off is at 1.45pm.