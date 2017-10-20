‘Port look to dominate on their visit to Bathgate

Charlie King has urged his Tayport side to impose themselves on Bathgate when they make the trip to Creamery Park on Saturday.

‘Port continue to impress in the league this season, and will head into the weekend sitting nicely in fourth position.

The side took a point from their weekend visit to Whitburn having come back from two goals down.

But the Canniepairt gaffer admits they can’t keep giving their opponents a head start.

“It’s happening too often” said King.

“I was really disapointed with the first half peformance and we had a few harsh words with them at half time.

“But to be fair we got the reaction we were looking for.

“We had the same problem against Dunbar earlier in the season and we have to realise we’re not good enough to keep giving teams a two goal lead and then having to claw our way back in.

“I believe we have the players to be winning games like that and we also have to remember that it’s still early days and are now four games unbeaten.”

Saturday’s league trip to 12th place Bathgate presents Tayport with another good chance to put three points on the board.

“It’s a big game for us,” said the manager.

“Training has been great and we have a squad of 19 or 20 trying to force their way into the team.

“We have the players to take the game to Bathgate.”