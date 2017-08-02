Pre-season round up as Tayport sign off with a win

Tayport concluded their pre-season campaign with a 5-3 win over one of the country’s top amateur sides, Leven United.

United reached the final of the Scottish Amateur Cup a couple of season back, and are a force in the game at that level.

It was the sort of competitive fixture needed to fine tune ‘Port ahead of their first league fixture this weekend at Musselburgh.

Manager Charlie King gave all his available players a run plus a couple of experienced trialists. Although Daniel Sanchez gave Tayport the lead, Leven were 2-1 ahead at the break. ‘Port’s player of the year was on the mark again to level just after the break. Gary Sutherland put the visitors ahead but back came Leven to make it 3-3.

The unfortunate Colin Brown headed into his own net to put Tayport back in front and Marc Ogg tied up the scoring, netting Tayport’s fifth from the penalty spot.

On Saturday there was another positive result for the club as they held Super League side Camelon to a 2-2 draw.

Tayport had led at the break but shipped two second half goal as Camelon came back.

Charlie King’s first match at the helm as manager of the club had started the midweek before when the club met local amateur side Cupar Hearts.

In what was a good work out for both sides, Gary Sutherland (3) and Dale Reid (2) were the scorers for Tayport in a 5-2 friendly win at Duffus Park.

King was in attendance but the new team boss didn’t take an active role in proceedings.

John Ovenstone, who left the club after accepting the post of assistant manager at Cowdenbeath FC, signed off at The Canniepairt with a 3-1 win over Dundonald Bluebell before King’s arrival.

Prolific striker Dale Reid (2) and new signing Conor Ireland scored the goals in what was a competent home performance.

A Tayport spokesman said of their former manager: “We wish ‘Ovy’ well in his role at Central Park.”.