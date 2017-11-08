Pressure on Kennoway after heavy defeat

Kennoway Star Hearts slipped further into trouble in the East Superleague after a heavy 6-1 defeat to Newtongrange Star last Saturday.

Kenny O’Brien and Dale O’Hara both grabbed doubles for the hosts after Kyle Scott had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Ryan Porteous was also on the scoresheet before Muir was sent off for the visitors.

Band’s second-half strike could do little to console the travelling support.

It leaves Hearts in second-bottom place just four points ahead of basement boys Forfar West End, while Newtowngrange consolidated their position in mid-table.

Craig Johnstone was forced to shuffle the pack with the league’s top goalscorer Mathew Gay missing out.

Coming into this match only two weeks after beating Newtongrange 5-2 and on a four-game winning streak confidence was high in the KSH camp. However, the visitors crumbled after conceding an early penalty when Rolland upended O’Brien in the box, and Scott stepped up to make no mistake from the spot on 16 minutes.

O’Brien got on the scoresheet four minutes later when he latched on to a loose ball and produced a sublime chip over Paterson.

Two quickly became three when Porteous headed home a corner with KSH defenders looking at each other as the attacker was afforded too much time and space.

A further blow for the away side saw player manager Johnstone limp off with Lindsay coming on to replace him.

Any hopes of getting anything from the game quickly diminished at the start of the second half when Muir received a second yellow card then a red after a foul on the home `keeper.

In the 58th minute O’Brien was to grab another goal when he showed great composure scoring from ten yards out.

Despite being a man down KSH went on to grab a consolation goal after a cross into the penalty area saw Brewster win a header onto Band; the forward showed a deft touch with a finish from an acute angle.

As the game entered the closing stages Newtongrange were finding more spaces to exploit and O`Hara fired a low shot from the edge of the box to grab goal number five.

In injury time a second penalty was awarded when Partridge was adjudged to have fouled Richardson.

O`Hara this time took the responsibility and made no mistake as his team ran out emphatic winners, gaining revenge from the fixture two weeks earlier.

Next up is a tricky East of Scotland Cup clash away to Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday, kick off 2.00 p.m.

KSH: Paterson, Young, Doig, Rolland, Brewster, Johnstone, Muir, McGowan, Band, Partridge, Collins, Subs: Lindsay, Craig.