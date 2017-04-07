Pupils get coaching tips from legend

Pupils from Burntisland Primary School have benefited from a unique top-level coaching session with some of Scottish football’s leading coaches and players in a new initiative led by sportscotland and BBC Scotland.

Former Aberdeen captain and Scotland defender, Willie Miller and Scottish international goalkeeper Gemma Fay were welcomed by Burntisland Primary School pupils for a professional coaching experience to highlight the importance of sport within the school’s curriculum.

Around 55 boys and girls attended the training session at the school hosted by the high-profile personalities, who gave the children some hints and tips as well as sharing tales from their sporting experiences across the years in the hope of encouraging the younger generation to take up the sport.

“It’s great being able to use my experience to help the children improve their football skills and show their love of the sport,” said Miller.

“This is a school where sport plays a key role and it’s encouraging to see it in practice. It’s a privilege to be involved and it’s been incredibly rewarding thanks to the children’s enthusiasm and energy.”

The pupils were also given an insight into the important role of sport in the media as the leading BBC Scotland radio programme, ‘Sportsound’ broadcasted their evening programme live from the school.

Presenter Kenny Macintyre was joined by a panel of experts on Scottish football including Miller, BBC sports broadcaster Jim Spence, and BBC chief sports writer Tom English, allowing the pupils to understand more about the way sport is covered by the national broadcaster.

Burntisland Primary School also holds the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award, a prestigious national award that recognises innovation and achievement in delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

Headteacher Julie Anderson said: “We’re delighted to be working with sportscotland and BBC Scotland to host this outside broadcast in our school, it’s an excellent example of partnership working to improve the learning experience for our pupils.

“The coaching session from some of Scotland’s top coaches is a real treat for the children, I have no doubt this is a day they will remember for a very long time.”

Stewart Harris, chief executive of sportscotland, said: “At sportscotland, putting young people at the centre of our efforts is a crucial part of what we do.

“Working in partnership with colleagues at the BBC, we hope to raise the awareness of sport and the openings that are available.

“It’s fantastic that the pupils at Burntisland Primary School had the chance to train with professional Scottish football coaches.”

sportscotland is building a world-class sporting system and is working in partnership with BBC Scotland to raise the profile of sport across the country.