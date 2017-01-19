Benedictus: We’re on a bad run but club is going forward

Raith Rovers defender Kyle Benedictus believes the club is still heading in the right direction despite a poor recent run of results.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a new one year contract extension last week before Raith went down to a third straight defeat away to Greenock Morton.

“I’m glad to be here for another year because the club is going in the right direction,” he said. “Just because we’ve had a couple of bad results doesn’t mean the club is in turmoil.

“It’s a club that’s going forward. It’s an improving squad and I’m enjoying my football.

“The manager trusts me to play every week so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t sign again.”

Manager Gary Locke has also entrusted Benedictus with the captain’s armband this season, deputising for Jason Thomson whenever he has missed out.

“He thinks I’m a leader on the pitch and that gives me confidence,” Benedictus said. “I’m not going to say I’ve done well because I’m part of the squad and right now we’re not getting results. I’m as much to blame as anybody else.

“It’s up to me and rest of boys to make sure we get out of this hole for the fans, and the club. It’s a good club and a great set of fans.”

The 2-0 defeat at Cappielow extended Raith’s winless streak to nine games. However, after enduring a similar run this time last season, Benedictus is confident that a corner can be turned.

“The boys are disappointed but we’ll keep fighting,” he said. “It’s not all doom and gloom. It’s only six points going up or down the way, so it’s make-or-break now.

“We just need to get our heads up and push on like last year. The same situation happened, we won one in 12 then went unbeaten until the end of the season. We just need to pick ourselves up because it will change. It has to change because we’re not playing bad football.

“We’re still trying to pass the ball, and for the majority of the Morton game I thought we were the better team. With a wee bit of extra luck, and hard graft, we’ll come good.”

Benedictus is hopeful that a good performance against Hearts in the Scottish Cup this Saturday can restore some confidence ahead of the must-win match against Dumbarton the following week.

“It could be the break we need going into cup football against an SPL team,” he said.

“Hopefully we can put in a perfomrance nd show we are a good team - it’s not as if the squad is lacking quality.

“There’s no pressure on us so we can give it our best shot, but then it’s back to Dumbarton which is now a massive, massive game for us. Three points is a must and if we can get it, hopefully we’ll push on.”