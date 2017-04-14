Davidson issues rallying call to Raith fans

Iain Davidson reckons Raith Rovers fans can play their part in helping keep the club in the Championship.

Rovers return to Stark’s Park on Saturday after back-to-back defeats away to Falkirk and Dunfermline, results which saw the club slip into the relegation play-off position with just four games left.

Ahead of the crucial Morton match, Davidson told the Press: “It’s another tough game, but it will be good to get back to Stark’s Park and hopefully the fans get can behind us.

“We need them just now. Everybody from top to bottom at the club needs to stick together, and as players, we’ve got to deliver on the pitch.

“It all comes down to points now. Performances go out the window when you’re in a situation like this. We’re desperate for points and hopefully by the end of the season we can do our job and stay up.”

Davidson has suffered relegation with Raith before, finishing bottom of the old First Division at the end of the 2004-5 season, although the circumstances then were very different as the failed Claude Anelka experiment meant the Kirkcaldy side were doomed from the start.

However, this time around, the expectation is firmly on the club to remain in the Championship, where it belongs, following on from last season’s promotion play-off appearance.

“This is the first time we’ve been involved in a proper relegation battle and it’s not a nice feeling,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure on you, and at the end of the day, you’ve got to go on the pitch and deliver.

“The last two weeks the effort, attitude and commitment has been there and it’s maybe just that wee bit quality on the ball we’re lacking.

“There was nothing in the last two games and we’ve lost both 1-0. Dunfermline’s not been any better than us, but we’ve killed ourselves by not taking our chances, and giving them a penalty.”

To avoid the drop, Raith need to catch an in-form St Mirren and Dumbarton, while staying ahead of Ayr.

“Every one else is picking points up and we’re not, which is worrying,” Davidson added.

“It’s frustarting and disappointing but it’s only ourselves that can get out of it. We’re in this position because we’ve not been good enough - simple as that - but we’ve got to keep going.

“Hopefully we can get through it and then regroup in the summer.”