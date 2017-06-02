Director Tom is lead singer for Raith youth fundraiser

Raith Rovers commercial director Tom Morgan is turning back the clock to raise funds for Craig Easton’s development squad.

Back in the ‘60s, Tom was lead singer with the band Gaels Blue – and he still is to this day!

The group reform each year for a charity gig and the next get-together will take place on Saturday, August 12, at the The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn.

The band have raised over £12,000 in the past for various good causes and this year the proceeds will be going to Raith’s Youth Development Fund.

Tom explained: “All the band are Raith fans and they want to do something to help Craig Easton’s Championship winning group to progress.”

Raith’s Development Squad is entering its second season after claiming the Development League East U20 title in its first year under the guidance of Easton.

He added: “It’s a real honour that Gaels Blue are dedicating their annual gig for the Under 20s Development Fund.

“Tom has persuaded the band to get together again and I really appreciate the efforts the various band members are making to come up and play for us, and all their usual loyal followers.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a fantastic night and all the boys are really looking forward to it.

“It will be a perfect way to kick off the new season.”

Because the gig this year is in The Bay Hotel, the previous Bring-Your-Own system of food and drink will not be in operation on this occasion. An age restriction of 18 years will apply.

Accommodation can be booked at bayhotel.net.

Taxi Central has also agreed to 10 per cent discounted rates to and from the gig, just quote Gaels Blue when you phone 203040.

Tickets are available now from the usual outlets and from the Stark’s Park office. Check the band’s website for info.

Tom added: “As always it’s bound to be a great night of music, dance and meeting old friends.”