Dumbarton game the ‘big one’ for Raith winger Barr

Raith Rovers winger Bobby Barr admitted that the Scottish Cup performances against Hearts will count for nothing unless the team reproduce it in the league.

Rovers claimed a deserved 1-1 draw against the Premiership side at Stark’s Park on Sunday, and speaking ahead of the replay at Tynecastle on Wednesday, which Raith lost 4-2 in extra-time after another spirited display, Barr insisted that the upcoming game against Dumbarton was the bigger game.

“That’s the big one for us,” he said. “A cup run would be nice but we all know we need to get back to winning ways in the league, and Dumbarton at home is a good chance for us to do that.

“I know the fans are frustrated at the way things have been going (in the league) - and so are we - we want to turn up on a Saturday and win.

“But we’re all behind the manager and we’ve got a good spirit, so we need to be positive and go get the three points.”

Rovers dropped down to seventh in the Championship after Queen of the South’s win over Dumbarton in the only league fixture to take place last weekend.

With similar distance to both the relegation and promotion play-offs, Barr admitted that the upcoming games are pivotal.

“We’ve got a tough February coming up that could make or break our season,” he said.

“We’ve got Dundee United, Morton, Hibs, Queen of the South - and we know what we need to do.

“They are all winnable games. We’ve played Hibs twice this season - they are probably the oustanding team in the league but they’ve not beat us.

“We’ve still got Morton to place twice at home so a couple of wins and we can get back up the table.

“We’ve got a good squad - you saw that against Hearts. We’re all in it together and I’m pretty sure if we play like we did against Hearts we’ll get back up the table.”

Barr also revealed that he was sick during Sunday’s first half, not once but twice.

He said: “I don’t know what happened. My stomach just went. I had scrambled eggs on toast for my breakfast so maybe I didn’t cook the eggs right!

“I’m a fit lad and it’s the first time it’s happened to me. I was delighted when half-time came because I wasn’t feeling great.

“But I rehydrated and had a couple of gels at half-time and in the second half I felt alright.”