Fit-again Raith captain looking to turn good performances into victories

Raith Rovers captain Jason Thomson made a welcome return to action in the 1-1 draw at Easter Road on Christmas Eve – and almost straight onto the scoresheet.

Thomson had been expecting to reclaim his place at right back, but was instead forced to deputise at left back and gave a solid performance in his first match for almost three months.

However, he was left cursing what might have been as, with Rovers leading 1-0 in the second half, he cracked a 25 yard effort against the bar.

“The last time I played left back was actually against Hibs for Hearts,” Thomson explained.

“When it’s on the left foot it’s not great, but it was fine. I was trying to get as forward as much I could but Hibs had a lot of possession and I just had to defend at times.

“I joked before the game that I might get a chance to cut in on my right foot and have a shot. I thought it was going way over until it took a dip at the last minute and it was quite unlucky.

“That will probably be my one shot for the season!”

After going so close to taking a two-goal lead, Rovers were ultimately denied victory by a late Hibs leveller as they registered a fifth draw in six games.

“We just can’t get over that line to get the three points at the moment,” Thomson said.

“The last two games have both been good performances, but for different reasons. Against Dundee United we had a lot of the ball and played well.

‘‘Against Hibs we never had the ball as much but we set up our shape to hit them on the break - and at times we did.

“Once we got the goal we looked quite comfortable and had a few good breakaways. The late goal killed us a bit, but we hung on and got the draw, which was thoroughly deserved.”

With only five points from six games since the clocks changed at the end of October, Thomson is keen to put a stop to Rovers’ traditional winter slump.

“We’ve had the usual blip we seem to have at the same stage of the season ever since I’ve come,” he said. “I know the fans mention it – and there’s nothing I can say to defend it because it does happen –- it’s a matter of dusting ourselves down now.

“We’ve drawn too many games and we’ll do anything for three points now.

“Next week doesn’t need any build-up. It’s the derby again back at home, and we’ll be looking to win that before moving onto Falkirk and Morton.”

Thomson is hopeful that his injury worries are now behind him.

“It was tendonitis on the knee so it’s difficult to get rid of it completley,” he said. “It’s just a matter of managing it, and maybe tailoring training.

“I got through the game fine with no after effects - I was just a bit tired after playing the full 90.”