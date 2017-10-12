Further changes among personnel occupying the Stark’s Park boardroom

Raith Rovers posted an announcement on its website during the week, regarding further changes to its board of directors.

They announced that Bill Clark and David Sinton have been appointed as directors of the Stark’s Park outfit.

Both men were born and raised in Kirkcaldy and both have been Rovers supporters all their lives, said the statement.

Sinton will take on the role of vice-chairman and will also have responsibility for football administration.

Clark, in addition to being appointed a director, will be company secretary and take on responsibility for all youth development matters.

Welcoming the new arrivals, chairman Alan Young said: “Both are genuine, dyed in the wool Rovers supporters and most definitely have the good of the club at heart. They have already demonstrated their different qualities and talents and will, I am sure, be of enormous benefit to the club in the future. “Both have hit the ground running and are both immediately involved in their tasks. I can vouch for that, as, immediately after our board meeting, I stood with Bill at a cold, wet and windy Almondvale Astro behind the Tony Macaroni Stadium watching the U20s playing Livingston.

“It is back to league business on Saturday with an important home game against Arbroath.”