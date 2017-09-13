Hearts star makes pledge to former club Raith

Recently departed Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan has given back to his former club after making a personal donation to the youth development fund.

Callachan, named man of the match on his Hearts debut last Saturday, made the gesture after coming through the Raith youth ranks since the age of 13.

“It was a wrench leaving the Rovers as I have had 10 excellent years there,” he said.

“In particular, the atmosphere in the dressing room this season has been superb.

“Having come through the youth system myself, I have recently spoken with the chairman and have committed a donation to the Youth Development Fund in recognition of the help and assistance given to me over the years.

“I know that it will be money well spent.”

Callachan made his pledge during a catch-up with Raith chairman, Alan Young, who was out of the country when the player made his move to Tynecastle.

“It’s an amazing gesture which says a lot about the guy,” said Young. “I’m quite sure he will go on to do us proud at Hearts.”

Callachan also has high praise for the work being carried out by Craig Easton and those involved in the Development Squad at Stark’s Park.

“It is the future of the club,” he said.

“The facilities that the guys have access to are second to none and the training and coaching from Easty and the guys is excellent.

“It still needs hard work, commitment and dedication from the young players to let them have the opportunity of breaking through into the first team.

“Good luck to them all.”