I’m giving 100 per cent - I just need a goal

Declan McManus has vowed to keep giving 100 per cent for Raith Rovers after becoming a scapegoat for the team’s recent lack of goals.

Rovers have hit the net just three times in eight fixtures while the on loan Fleetwood Town striker hasn’t scored since mid-October, despite starting most games.

The 22-year-old dropped to the bench on Saturday but an early injury to new signing Ryan Stevenson resulted in him being reintroduced to the attack after just 20 minutes.

And despite a typically determined display, his bad luck in front of goal continued as he was denied a much-needed goal by Falkirk goalkeeper Danny Rogers, who made a stunning one-handed save to prevent his header from levelling the match at 2-2.

Rovers went on to lose the match 4-1, leaving McManus to contemplate another game without a win, and without a goal to show for his efforts.

“It’s just the way it’s going,” he told the Press. “I just need a goal. I try to chip in otherwise, and I know the fans aren’t happy with me, but I’ll give 100 per cent no matter what.

“If it’s not enough for them, that’s fine.

“Scoring is my job and if I’m not doing it then criticism is going to come my way, but that won’t harm my performances on the park.”

Before joining Raith, McManus averaged one goal every two games for Morton over three separate loan spells and he is hopeful that he can rediscover his scoring touch.

He added: “I started well and got three or four goals, but then hit a wee dry patch.

“We’ve had some tough games and a lot of draws and a couple of defeats. It looks worse on me because strikers need to be scoring.

“I’m in it for the team, and if I don’t score and we win a game that’s good enough for me.

“I’ll continue to plod away and eventually I will score and I’m sure I’ll kick on from there.”

McManus returns to his former stomping ground on Saturday and is hopeful that Rovers can avenge their 1-0 defeat at Cappielow in October.

“It’s a massive game and one you don’t need to pyshce youself up for,” he said. “If we win it we’re right back in it.

“We’ve still got a game in hand as well so it’s definitely not as bad as it feels right now.

“We’ve not turned into a bad team overnight. Football’s a crazy game, it can change at any point.”