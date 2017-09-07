Lewis is a man on a mission

Lewis Vaughan is on a mission to fire Raith Rovers to promotion.

The 21-year-old collected the League One Player of the Month award for August after a scoring 13 goals in the opening 10 games of the season.

By notching a brace in the 4-0 win over Ross County Colts on Saturday, Vaughan also scored for the ninth game running, surprassing Gordon Dalziel’s post-war record of finding the net in eight consecutive matches in the early 90s.

The youngster still has some way to go to surpass the club’s all-time record, believed to be held by Joe Cowan from the 1931-32 season, with 13 in a row. But on current form, he certainly has a chance.

After enduring a torrid time over the past two years with injury and an ill-fated loan move to Dumbarton, where he inadvertantly contributed to his parent club’s demise, Vaughan is relishing his new lease of life.

“I just can’t wait for every Saturday,” he said. “It’s my first player of the month award, and the first run of games I’ve had in a while, apart from my loan spell. I’ve started the season really well as an individual, so have the team, and long may it continue.”

Vaughan is finally realising the potential he has shown since joining Raith aged 15. He has shown flashes of brilliance since making his first team debut back in 2012, but it has taken him until now to hold down a regular first team place, with injury undoubtedly hampering his progress.

“I’ve been crying out for a run of games for a number of years now and thankfully it’s eventually happened,” he said.

“The manager’s come in and been brilliant with me, along with his assistants Kevin Cuthbert and Scott Robertson. They’ve given me confidence.”

What makes Vaughan’s scoring spree all the more impressive is the fact he is playing on the left of midfield, which also comes with a degree of defensive responsibility.

“The manager has taught me a lot about playing deeper,” he said. “It’s probably one of my favourites positions now!”

Vaughan watched his close friend and team mate Ross Callachan seal a move to Hearts last week and while Raith fans were relieved the club held onto their top scorer, Vaughan insists he is in no hurry to follow Callachan out the exit door.

“Personally I wasn’t looking for a move,” he said. “I’ve started the season really well, and I’m really enjoying it, which is the most important thing. I’ve been here with Call since under 17s and seeing my mate who you travel with every day going onto bigger and better things makes you want to do it as well.

“I want that in the future but as this moment in time I’m a Raith Rovers player, and I will be until the end of the season hopefully, because I want to get the club back up where they belong.”