Medical bills scupper Raith hopes of signing defender

Raith Rovers boss Barry Smith's hopes of signing defensive cover have been dashed after the funds were spent on medical bills.

The Press understands that Smith had been close to finalising an emergency loan move for a centre-half to provide cover for injured captain Kyle Benedictus after initially being told cash would be made available.

However, the situation changed in the middle of last week when the club forked out for unscheduled operations for injured duo Kevin Cuthbert and Kevin McHattie, at a cost of around £7500, following a visit to a specialist.

With money tight at Stark's Park following last year's relegation, this extra financial outlay has effectively ended Smith's hopes of bringing in a player.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances I no longer have the money," Smith explained.

"We'll have to run with the team we've got, which is fine. These things happen and we just have to get on with it."

The injury situation again resulted in midfielder Scott Robertson deputising at centre-half in the 2-0 win over Airdrie on Saturday, but Smith admitted he may look to the development squad in upcoming games.

"We'd like Scott in the middle of the park as well because he's a big influence in there," he said.

"He's done well at centre-back but we might have to change things looking forward, so young boys might get a chance."

The Raith board are understood to be actively seeking additional funds.