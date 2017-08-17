Musicians get set to Rock the Rovers

Local musicians are getting set to Rock the Rovers once again when the annual two-day event takes place in Kirkcaldy next weekend.

Rock the Rovers started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the club, and ever since it has donated £1000s to Raith as well as many good causes and charities.

This year will be the 12th gig and organiser Gavin Quinn is hoping for a big turnout of music lovers and Rovers fans alike, with all proceeds going to the football club, Myeloma UK, Kirkcaldy Rugby S1/S2 and Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

“Hopefully we can raise a few quid towards this year’s nominated good causes and the Rovers,” he said.

“We have raised about £60,000 since the first Rock the Rovers so hopefully we will add to that this year.

“I hope to have some special guests along and all those who want to wear Rovers colours will be welcomed.

“Not only do we want to raise money over the two gigs we also want to let folk listen to some great music and enjoy themselves.”

The first gig is at 7pm on Friday, August 25 at the Duchess, costing £5 on the door, and featuring four bands - Sphere, The Freeholds, Kwak and Cousin Ken’s Nephews.

The second gig is an all day event at Styx on Sunday, August 27, costing £10 entry, and featuring eight bands plus five acoustic/solo acts on two stages starting at 1pm.

The bands featured are Joe’s Band, Bad Boogaloo, Bad Patter, State of Emergency, Project 6, The Blind Lights, Audiojunkie, Steph, Charles Wood + Albo, Andy Chung, Gavin Patrick and the Mercenary Fiddler Duo.

More information is available on the event’s website www.rocktherovers.yolasite.com.