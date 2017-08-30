Premiership club make their move for Raith star

Raith Rovers could be set to lose their club captain after Hearts launched a bid to sign midfielder Ross Callachan.

The Press understands that the Premiership club have made an approach for the 23-year-old and that a deal could be concluded before the closure of the transfer window tomorrow night.

The two clubs have been locked in negotiations with an initial player-plus-cash offer believed to have been rejected with Rovers holding out for a figure that would meet the club’s valuation for a player who has made 125 appearances for the first team, scoring seven goals, since joining the club as a 13-year-old.

The approach from Hearts comes just days after the Tynecastle club appointed former Raith and Scotland boss Craig Levein as their new manager.

Lewis Vaughan is another key player the fans were fearful of losing, however the Press understands that no approaches have been made, nor would any be welcomed for the forward who has found the net 11 times already this season.