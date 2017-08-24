Raith hitman Buchanan hails ‘unbelievable’ Vaughan

Raith Rovers striker Liam Buchanan has heaped praise on team mate Lewis Vaughan after the youngster struck for the seventh match running on Saturday.

Vaughan also set up the crucial second goal for Buchanan in the 3-1 win over 10-man Forfar, and the veteran frontman admits he has been hugely impressed with the 21-year-old’s performances.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Buchanan told the Press.

“It’s been a while since I’ve played with someone like him.

“His ratio of hitting from outside the box and finding the net is unbelievable.

“He cuts inside and he’s just so dangerous and lively.

“He just floats past players, and when he’s on the edge of the box, he’s scoring all the time.

“The consistency he’s showing at the moment is a joy to watch.”

“He’s brilliant in training too, has a good attitude, works hard and always wants to improve.

“He’s showing the fans this season how exciting a prospect he really is.”

Raith had to wait until six minutes from time for the second half breakthrough on Saturday but Buchanan always believed the goal would come.

“It was a tough afternoon,” he said.

“They got the man sent off and as most teams do, they sat in a little bit more, and credit to them, they were really organised, and hard to break down.

“But I thought we did really well in keeping the ball, being patient, and having the belief that we would get the goal.

“With the forward players we have – Vaughan, Greig Spence, myself and Bobby Barr – we always believe we’re going to get goals no matter what the scoreline is.

“It’s a very attack-minded four.

“Three of us are scoring goals, and although Bobby hasn’t got on the scoresheet yet, what he does off the ball, and the assists he’s providing, he’s a real livewire and a handful.

“We just have to be confident in every game that we’ll get goals and maybe give the backline belief that no matter what happens in a game we’ve got enough in us to get out of it.”

Raith’s solid start to the season, claiming seven points from nine, has only been beaten by Ayr United who still have a 100 per cent record after three games.

However, Buchanan insists it’s too early to be talking about a two-horse race for the title.

“Ayr went full-time this year and under Ian McCall they’ll be fired up for every game,” he said.

“They’ve went down to Stranraer and won and that’s a hard place to go.

“But it’s still too early to say it will be between us and them.

“There will be other teams in the mix – some teams will play well in the first quarter, for other teams it might take them halfway through the season before they kick a run in.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves and not worry about anybody else.”